War widow says award is the 'icing on the cake'

WAR widow Robyn Spruce has received many awards in her lifetime.

The Order of Australia medal for her community work is "the icing on the cake,” she said.

The 76 year old Casino woman was deeply humbled when she received her email from the Governor General informing her of the OAM due to her work with ex-service families and particularly widows.

She started the Platypus Day Club in Casino six years ago and every Tuesday up to 60 people, most from ex-service families come to the community centre for lunch.

"I started the club because of social isolation especially among the elderly,” Ms Spruce said.

The former Casino Memorial Hospital ward administrator didn't put her feet up when she retired from her job.

She has been secretary and then president of the Casino and District Memorial Hospital Auxiliary since 2004.

"The auxiliary provides much needed equipment,” Ms Spruce said.

She was thrilled to be recognised recently for her work with the Returned and Services League of Australia Casino Sub-Branch

"As a war widow myself, I make sure widows get all their entitlements,” she said.