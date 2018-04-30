Menu
VETERAN of the war in Afghanistan Ty Rodda was viciously assaulted on the evening of Anzac day in Nimbin.
War veteran relives horrific Anzac Day attack

29th Apr 2018 7:58 AM | Updated: 8:09 AM

ON ANZAC Day, Afghanistan veteran Ty Rodda honoured the day quietly.

He played two-up at the Nimbin Hotel and had some drinks. 

At Peace Park, near the cenotaph, he sat with a group of people and played music for a few hours.

But around midnight, he was ambushed from behind in brutal attack.

What happened next came as a huge surprise to Mr Rodda, who said he'd never experienced that sort of violence in Nimbin before.

In our exclusive content for subscribers, this 43-year-old war veteran relives the attack and explains why he wants those responsible to get caught.

