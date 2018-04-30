War veteran relives horrific Anzac Day attack

VETERAN of the war in Afghanistan Ty Rodda was viciously assaulted on the evening of Anzac day in Nimbin.

ON ANZAC Day, Afghanistan veteran Ty Rodda honoured the day quietly.

He played two-up at the Nimbin Hotel and had some drinks.

At Peace Park, near the cenotaph, he sat with a group of people and played music for a few hours.

But around midnight, he was ambushed from behind in brutal attack.

What happened next came as a huge surprise to Mr Rodda, who said he'd never experienced that sort of violence in Nimbin before.

In our exclusive content for subscribers, this 43-year-old war veteran relives the attack and explains why he wants those responsible to get caught.