War on Waste: How to avoid 'fast fashion'

IF you watched the third and final (for now) episode of War on Waste last night on ABC, you might have heard the term "fast fashion" for the first time.

Fast fashion is a contemporary term used to express the fast pace at which fashion trends travel from catwalk, to the consumer, to the bin.

As soon as one trend has reached peak popularity and fashionistas have rushed out and bought the latest garments of that trend, there is a new trend rising, and the same consumers will them purchase those new trend garments, leaving the old ones to the trash.

A huge amount of clothing, bought on a whim and discarded without a second thought, ends up in Australia's growing landfill each year.

Australians are the world's second largest consumers of textiles, buying on average 27 kilograms of new clothing and other textiles each year.

There is a huge environmental impact of this obsession, however.

Annual production forecasts from PCI Fibres found that while Australia sat just behind North America's need for new clothing, the amount of textiles we consumed annually was twice the global average of just 13 kilograms per person per year.

Plastic clothes also pose a threat - While textiles made of natural fibres are biodegradable, the majority of "fast fashion" textiles are made of synthetic fibres.

These fibres had been shown to shed thousands of micro plastic particles when washed or disposed of in landfill.

Not to mention the wasteful nature of the fashion industry when manufacturing these garments in the first place, in addition to the prevalence of "sweat shop" labour in order to manufacture cheap clothing items.

How to break the Fast Fashion trend

Break yourself free from the idea that you NEED to have clothing from all the latest trends. Find your own personal style and stick with it.

Value the clothing you already have. Don't wear something once and then replace it with something else. Make "new" outfits from existing items in your cupboard.

With the abundance of clothing being sent to second hand charity shops (avoiding landfill, already a win), you have the opportunity to pick up new pieces for your wardrobe from within the pool of already created clothing, instead of contributing to, and enabling a wasteful society. Next time you have the urge to shop, head to a charity shop instead of another major fast fashion outlet.

My journey

I've never been a huge fashionista, I've always been a t-shirt and jeans kind of girl, but since starting to move towards a zero-waste lifestyle, I've begun the process of minimising my wardrobe and lessening my fashion impact on the environment.

About nine months ago, I made a commitment to myself not to buy any more new clothing, only purchasing new clothing items from second hand stores, apart from underwear and sports gear.

Since then, I've only purchased a total of five items for my wardrobe - four of which were from Vinnies and one which was from Kmart (A brand-new sports bra).

In addition, I've been sorting through the clothing I already have and minimising it, sending anything I don't need or don't really love to a second hand store.

I've started the process of going through my wardrobe using the KonMari method, whereby you take each item in your hands and ask yourself "Does this item make me feel joy?"

If it doesn't, you get rid of it by donating it to a thrift shop for someone else to love.

It's been working great for me - I now have a wardrobe of things that I actually love, and so I will actually wear them.

And I've been doing subconsciously using a 'KonMari filter', if you will, whereby when I am shopping, I find myself asking if I actually love the item before I decide to purchase it.

I don't miss clothing shopping, but it's not as if it was ever a fashion addict beforehand.

I'm definitely loving the amount of space I'm creating in my wardrobe and drawers, which enables me to be able to see every item I have in there at first glance, meaning there's more chance that I'm going to wear all the items I own, instead of just reaching for the "well-worn favourites" sitting on top or at the front of the hangers.

In the future I aspire to create a simple Capsule Wardrobe, or participate in Project 333.

But right now I'm still just trying to cut out unnecessary items from my wardrobe while committing to not add any more to it.