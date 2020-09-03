Menu
The final plans for the $673.2 million Tweed Valley Hospital were green light by the NSW Government earlier this year, paving the way for the main building works to begin.
News

War of words over ‘free hospital parking’ promise

Jessica Lamb
3rd Sep 2020 12:00 AM
A NON-COMMITTAL answer in parliament has spurred another round of barbs over the Tweed election promise of free parking for the region's new hospital.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest remains steadfast in his commitment to free parking at the Tweed Valley Hospital development, backed by the NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro.

<<READ MORE: 800 jobs in pipeline after project fast tracked>>

However Richmond MP Justine Elliot has jumped on a vague answer during parliament this week which appears the promise is far from firm.

The opposition asked the question in parliament on Thursday if 'parking would be free, if there would be a fee and what the fee would be'?

Minister Bronnie Taylorm, acting from the Minister Health and Medical Research, said the hospital's parking arrangements were yet to be finalised.

 

Progress photos of the Tweed Valley Hospital site
Progress photos of the Tweed Valley Hospital site

 

Ms Elliot called the noncommittal attitude a "betrayal" and the promise "a lie".

Mr Barilaro repeated exactly his sentiment from February.

<<READ MORE: PARKING PROMISE: Govt's Tweed credibility on the line>>

"Both Geoff Provest and I stand by the election commitment made by the Nationals in March 2019 for free parking at the new Tweed Valley Hospital and continue to work closely with Health Infrastructure on achieving the best outcome for the Tweed community," he said.

 

Tweed Valley hospital
Tweed Valley hospital

 

Mr Provest said he believed the situation to be Labor throwing shade at the Nationals.

"Our position on what we are delivering hasn't changed," he said.

Mr Provest said the $582 million Tweed hospital project will open in 2023 and still had a lot of work to be finalised.

He believes this is what prompted the noncommittal response from the Minister however reaffirmed parking would be free.

free parking twdcommunity twddevelopment twdnews twdpolitics tweed valley hospital
Tweed Daily News

