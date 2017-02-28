25°
War Memorial funding now available before Anzac Day

28th Feb 2017 4:38 PM
The wreaths laid at the Mafeking Lamp in Casino for Remembrance Day.
The wreaths laid at the Mafeking Lamp in Casino for Remembrance Day.

ANZAC Day is not far away and Richmond Valley Council, as well as local veteran groups are being urger to apply for funding under the NSW Government's Community War Memorials Fund (CWMF).

The fund is open until Anzac Day, according to Clarence Nationals MP, Chris Gulaptis.

"This is a great program to preserve our local military heritage of which we are all so proud," he said.

"Last year the Maclean RSL Sub Branch was awarded close to the grant maximum of $10,000 for the town's war memorial and I'd love to see more local communities benefit."

Funding applications can be made by veterans groups, community organisations and councils.

Applications will be assessed by the State War Memorial Committee, which is made up of NSW RSL, Public Works Advisory, NSW Office of Environment and Heritage and Veterans' Affairs.

For more information, including application forms, please visit www.veterans.nsw.gov.au　 or contact Mr Gulaptis' office on 6643 1244.

