LEST WE FORGET: Christine Anderson brought a portrait of her father Arthur O'Brien which has been framed with the medals awarded during his 37 years of service between 194 and 1978. "He fought in WW2 and Korea and he'll always be a hero to me," she said.

LEST WE FORGET: Christine Anderson brought a portrait of her father Arthur O'Brien which has been framed with the medals awarded during his 37 years of service between 194 and 1978. "He fought in WW2 and Korea and he'll always be a hero to me," she said. Alison Paterson

EACH year, Christine Anderson brings her father's portrait to the Lismore Dawn Service and 2018 was no exception.

Holding the framed photograph of Arthur O'Brien, Ms Anderson said her father was a warrant officer who served in the 2/2nd Commando Unit out of Sydney.

Arthur O'Brien remembered:

"I always try to make the dawn service to represent my dad,” she said.

"I take him with me still.”

The Lismore resident has lived in town for 33 years and her mother currently lives at Banora Point with her sister Shirley.

"He met my mother Yumiko when he was serving in the British Commonwealth Occupational Force in Japan when she worked in the officer's mess,” she said.

"He served in Japan, the Pacific, Korea and Papua New Guinea and he never said much about the war except to say 'war is war, it's over now'.”

It was hard on her mother who grew up near Hiroshima, Ms Anderson said.

"They had to get special permission to marry as there was still the White Australia policy,” she said.

"To be married they had to go through three ceremonies, one in a traditional temple, one in the Japanese Consulate and one in front of the Australian Consulate.”

Ms Anderson said the army was in their family's blood and her sons had served in the 41st Battalion as reserve soldiers.

"Both my sons taught cadets in the reserves,” she said.

"After my father came home he taught cadets also.”