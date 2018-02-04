Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WANTED: Three Northern Rivers faces on warrants of arrest

Richmond Local Area Command Police have since Friday posted these images on their Facebook page, seeking community assistance. Christian Buchanan is known to visit Nimbin.
Richmond Local Area Command Police have since Friday posted these images on their Facebook page, seeking community assistance. Christian Buchanan is known to visit Nimbin. Henderson, David John
JASMINE BURKE
by

POLICE have over the weekend released a number of mugshots of people known to frequent the Northern Rivers area and wanted on warrants of arrest.

Richmond Local Area Command Police have since Friday posted these images on their Facebook page, seeking community assistance.

If you can recognise any of these women and men, and assist the police in locating them, please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are confidential.

1. Christian Buchanan.

Mr Buchanan is 43 years old.

He is known to visit Nimbin. He also frequents Campbelltown, Lake Munmorah and Nambucca Heads.

If you see Mr Buchanan contact your local police station without delay.

2. Rose Kelly.

Ms Kelly is 18 years old and lives in Ballina.

Richmond Local Area Command Police have since Friday posted these images on their Facebook page, seeking community assistance.
Richmond Local Area Command Police have since Friday posted these images on their Facebook page, seeking community assistance. Henderson, David John

3. Ashley Morcom.

Mr Morcom lives in Alstonville.

Richmond Local Area Command Police have since Friday posted these images on their Facebook page, seeking community assistance.
Richmond Local Area Command Police have since Friday posted these images on their Facebook page, seeking community assistance. Henderson, David John

Topics:  northern rivers crime police richmond lac

Lismore Northern Star
Male arrested after causing rear-end collision 10 beers deep

Male arrested after causing rear-end collision 10 beers deep

TWO males were caught in separate incidents driving mid-range over the weekend after drinking a combined 13 beers.

Dr Death hands out dying advice in Lismore

Dr Death held an Exit International workshop in Lismore.

The "best” way to die, when you want it

NATIONALS: Koalas safer thanks to new Pac Hway signs

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin, Mayor of Ballina Council David Wright and Bob Higgins from Roads and Maritime Services viewing the new koala hot spot signs.

Koalas are definitely the hot topic of conversation

Your chance to gain valuable work experience

Byron Bay, Jonson Street Photo The Northern Star Archives

About 12 young people will be selected for the skills-based training

Local Partners