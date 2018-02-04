WANTED: Three Northern Rivers faces on warrants of arrest

Richmond Local Area Command Police have since Friday posted these images on their Facebook page, seeking community assistance. Christian Buchanan is known to visit Nimbin.

POLICE have over the weekend released a number of mugshots of people known to frequent the Northern Rivers area and wanted on warrants of arrest.

Richmond Local Area Command Police have since Friday posted these images on their Facebook page, seeking community assistance.

If you can recognise any of these women and men, and assist the police in locating them, please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are confidential.

1. Christian Buchanan.

Mr Buchanan is 43 years old.

He is known to visit Nimbin. He also frequents Campbelltown, Lake Munmorah and Nambucca Heads.

If you see Mr Buchanan contact your local police station without delay.

2. Rose Kelly.

Ms Kelly is 18 years old and lives in Ballina.

3. Ashley Morcom.

Mr Morcom lives in Alstonville.