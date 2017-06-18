21°
News

WANTED: Six Northern Rivers faces on warrants of arrest

Alina Rylko
| 18th Jun 2017 8:00 AM
Rosanne Grace Dunbar. Credit: NSW Police.
Rosanne Grace Dunbar. Credit: NSW Police.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE have this week released a number of mugshots of people known to frequent the Northern Rivers area and wanted on warrants of arrest.

Richmond Local Area Command Police have since Tuesday posted these images on their Facebook page, seeking community assistance.

If you can recognise any of these women and men, and assist the police in locating them, please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. 

All calls are confidential.

1. Joseph Walker. Known to frequent Goonellabah and Coraki.

Joseph Walker. Credit: NSW Police.
Joseph Walker. Credit: NSW Police.

2. Thomas Whitton. Known to frequent Casino, Lismore and Moree.

Thomas Whitton. Credit: NSW Police.
Thomas Whitton. Credit: NSW Police.

3.  Rosanne Grace Dunbar, 34, has three outstanding warrants. Frequents Goonellabah and Murwillumbah.

Rosanne Grace Dunbar. Credit: NSW Police.
Rosanne Grace Dunbar. Credit: NSW Police.

4. Sarah Lindsay. Frequents Kyogle, Lismore and Casino.

Sarah Lindsay. Credit: NSW Police.
Sarah Lindsay. Credit: NSW Police.

6. Alan O'Brien. Known to frequent Goonellabah, Lismore and Woodburn.

Alan O'Brien. Credit: NSW Police.
Alan O'Brien. Credit: NSW Police.
Lismore Northern Star
A volunteer with heart gave her all to the community

A volunteer with heart gave her all to the community

VOLUNTEER fire-fighter and SES member Jennifer Hankinson was farewelled at a moving service attended by hundreds of emergency volunteers.

Guinea pig expo offers fun and education for everyone

PERFECT PETS: Guinea pig fans Shondel O'Connor and daughter Hope, 11, with Velvet, Andies and Kenny, will attend the free GP Expo at Clunes on Sunday June 18.

Free expo showcases guinea pigs

Friendship Festival will have a distinctly Italian flavour

Piazza in the Park receives State Government multicultural support

Man arrested with crystal meth at Ballina Airport car park

File photo of the Ballina Airport, where a man was arrested in the car park. Man depicted is not the accused.

A BYRON BAY man will face Ballina Local Court on Thursday.

Local Partners

Rail trail crowdfunding campaign steaming ahead

A VISION for a rail trail from Casino to Eltham has gained popular support from the community, raising almost half its target in 10 days.

Weather forecast forces Aviation Expo to postpone

Unloading cargo from C-17A Globemaster III on Wilkins Runway.

Lismore City Council postpones expo

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

YUM: Fresh local produce.

Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

Ten things to do this week

FAN: Annabel Casey of Murwillumbah in front of a giant tractor at Norco-Primex 2014 in Casino.

Agricultural, rock and guinea pigs

Songs and culture from Easter Island in Bangalow

ISLAND VIBES: Byron Bay musician Sergio 'Yoyo' Tuki (top) and his band.

Yoyo Tuki presents his band

What's on the small screen this week

STATE of Origin II is sure to light up screens across the east coast, but what else is worth watching this week?

Why Brittany Murphy's cause of death still intrigues us

Monjack was found dead at his Los Angeles home late Sunday, May 23, 2010, five months his wife, actress Brittany Murphy died, police said.

Brittany Murphy was found dead in her bathroom at 32

Miley Cyrus: ‘I had a dream that I would die live on TV’

Miley Cyrus was candid in talking about her drug habits on the Jimmy Fallon show. Picture: Youtube.

Cyrus has burst back onto the music scene

REVEALED: Lismore Workers Masters Games merchandise

Launching the 2017 Lismore Workers Master Games merchandise range. From left: Sportspower local owner Nicole Reeve, Lismore City Councilâ€™s Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe, Sportspower teamwear manager Jake Quigley, Chris Heath from BLK and in front Masters Games Chairperson Matt Barlow,

2017 Masters Games merchandise range launched.

House of Cards: Is a sixth season necessary?

Robin Wright and Kevin Spacey in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

LATEST season raises the question: Is it time to end the series?

Red Symons' bizarre chat: 'What's the deal with Asians?'

Beverly Wang and Red Symons

Symons had another question for his guest: “Are you yellow?”

The making of the iPhone: ‘It’s the reason I’m divorced’

The iPhone 4, now one of the older models of the game-changing smartphone.

Apple was reluctant to make the game-changing iPhone

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1096 sqm block with rear...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 2 $645,000

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 NEW Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Become An Owner Of A Private Byron Bay Villa

2/14 Keats Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $650,000 to...

This solid 2 bedroom villa is a rare one being only 1 of 3. The location is excellent. It's an easy walk into Byron Bay's town centre, schools and beaches. Mac's...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Position and Potential Packed

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 $1,900,000 ...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Get ready for huge rise in your electricity bill

Three major retailers have announced increases of up to 20% in their power prices.

Major retailers announce a price hike

Man bids against himself at auction to buy dream property

Ben Cohn used a unique strategy of upping bids every 10 seconds — and even bidding against his own — while holding his arms up for the entire 20-minute auction.

Melbourne man bid every 10 seconds

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!