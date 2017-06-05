Wanted since last year, finally caught by police

A MAN who has been wanted on four warrants for several months has been arrested in Coraki.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police from the Richmond Target Action Group and the Dog Squad attended a Coraki address on June 4 in order to arrest a 37-year-old Coraki man who had been wanted since late 2016.

The man ran from his house and hid in long grass.

Police Dog 'Ken' located the man and he was placed under arrest.

He gave police a false name but police were quite aware of who he was, snr const Henderson said.

The man was granted conditional bail by the court on the four outstanding warrants and fresh charges of shoplifting and break enter and steal.

He is due to appear in Lismore Local Court in July.