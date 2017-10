HAVE you seen this man?

Police say Cedric Langford Boyd has been seen in Goonellabah recently and "needs to be arrested".

The Richmond Local Area Command posted his photo on their Facebook page, saying Mr Boyd was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

They are seeking help from the community to find the 48-year-ol,d who lives in Goonellabah.

If you can help police locate Mr Boyd please call Lismore police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are treated with confidentiality.