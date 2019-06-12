Menu
Three brothers from Coraki and Casino are wanted by police.
Three brothers from Coraki and Casino are wanted by police.
Crime

WANTED: Police hunt for three brothers

12th Jun 2019 6:45 AM
THREE brothers who have nine outstanding warrants between them are wanted by police.

Richmond Police District is seeking help from the community to find Rex, Jim and Mervin James.

Richmond Police District is seeking help from the community to find Rex, Jim and Mervin James.
Richmond Police District is seeking help from the community to find Rex, Jim and Mervin James.

Rex is 21 years old and has three warrants.

Jim is 20 years old and has four warrants.

Mervin is 22 years old and has one warrant.

The brothers live at Coraki and Casino.

If you know where any or all of them are please call Casino Police on 6662 0099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

