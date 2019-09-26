WANTED: Person to dress as a giant blueberry

Bluebelle the Blueberry on Tabulam Bridge two years ago.

Bluebelle the Blueberry on Tabulam Bridge two years ago. Susanna Freymark

DO YOU have what it takes to be a giant blueberry for a day?

No costume required, simply enthusiasm and energy, and liking the purple fruit would help.

Tabulam's Blueberry Market on October 13 needs someone to dress up in a costume they already have, bought by Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland.

Tabulam CWA member Vicki Stebbins was Bluebelle the Blueberry two years ago.

She loved doing but said someone younger needed to take on the role.

"No one recognised me," Ms Stebbins said.

"One boy was so excited he couldn't speak. He was shaking with excitement."

As the blueberry mascot, everyone wants their photo taken with the blueberry.

"Even my mum wanted a pic of the me as the blueberry," Ms Stebbins said.

Here's a check-list of what you need to consider being Tabulam's giant blueberry for a day.

MUST HAVE

Have energy

A good sense of fun

Be able to take on and stay in the character of a blueberry

Be willing to wear blue stockings, a blue wig or use blue (washout) dye in your hair and have your face painted blue

Be available on October 13 from 9a,-1pm

BENEFITS

What do you get apart from bringing joy to the crowds and a smile to kid's faces?

A free lunch from the Tabulam CWA

a piece of blue cake

soft drinks

potential to develop the blueberry character for a Blueberry Festival in 2020

CONTACT

Interested? The Tabulam Blueberry Market is on October 3

Email: amin@tabulam-blueberryfestival.com or go to Facebook: Tabulam Blueberrry Festival

This year's market has been sponsored by Mountain Blue Farms.