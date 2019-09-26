WANTED: Person to dress as a giant blueberry
DO YOU have what it takes to be a giant blueberry for a day?
No costume required, simply enthusiasm and energy, and liking the purple fruit would help.
Tabulam's Blueberry Market on October 13 needs someone to dress up in a costume they already have, bought by Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland.
Tabulam CWA member Vicki Stebbins was Bluebelle the Blueberry two years ago.
She loved doing but said someone younger needed to take on the role.
"No one recognised me," Ms Stebbins said.
"One boy was so excited he couldn't speak. He was shaking with excitement."
As the blueberry mascot, everyone wants their photo taken with the blueberry.
"Even my mum wanted a pic of the me as the blueberry," Ms Stebbins said.
Here's a check-list of what you need to consider being Tabulam's giant blueberry for a day.
MUST HAVE
Have energy
A good sense of fun
Be able to take on and stay in the character of a blueberry
Be willing to wear blue stockings, a blue wig or use blue (washout) dye in your hair and have your face painted blue
Be available on October 13 from 9a,-1pm
BENEFITS
What do you get apart from bringing joy to the crowds and a smile to kid's faces?
A free lunch from the Tabulam CWA
a piece of blue cake
soft drinks
potential to develop the blueberry character for a Blueberry Festival in 2020
CONTACT
Interested? The Tabulam Blueberry Market is on October 3
Email: amin@tabulam-blueberryfestival.com or go to Facebook: Tabulam Blueberrry Festival
This year's market has been sponsored by Mountain Blue Farms.