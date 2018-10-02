WANTED: People with a genuine love of dogs

Specially trained therapy dogs will soon be supporting court users in Lismore.

A NEW initiative to provide labrador therapy dogs for anxious or distressed court users is being rolled out in Lismore, and volunteers are needed.

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT is seeking volunteer therapy dog handlers to join the new Canine Court Companion Program coming soon to the Lismore Court House.

Samantha O'Keeffe, therapy dog coordinator for Guide Dogs NSW/ACT said volunteer handlers would work as a team with a therapy dog to help provide support to potentially anxious or distressed court users.

"This is a fantastic and unique opportunity to be involved in the Canine Court Companion Program and I encourage any interested community members to find out more or apply," Ms O'Keeffe said.

"We're looking for volunteers who enjoy socialising with people, have a genuine love of dogs, good dog handling skills and an interest in animal assisted therapy.

"Guide Dogs NSW/ACT will provide ongoing training and support to all volunteer handlers."

Volunteers will be required to commit to two mornings per week for 12 months, and have the capacity to attend information and training sessions as well as the ability to safely transport a therapy dog.

Ideally, volunteers will also host a specially selected therapy dog full time in their home.

The Canine Court Companion Program has been running at Manly Court House in Sydney since July this year, as well as Gosford and Sutherland since last month, and will roll out to 11 courts across Sydney and regional NSW by mid 2019.

For more information, or to apply to be a volunteer, please visit www.guidedogs.com.au.