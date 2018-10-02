Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Specially trained therapy dogs will soon be supporting court users in Lismore.
Specially trained therapy dogs will soon be supporting court users in Lismore. Contributed
News

WANTED: People with a genuine love of dogs

2nd Oct 2018 9:00 AM

A NEW initiative to provide labrador therapy dogs for anxious or distressed court users is being rolled out in Lismore, and volunteers are needed.

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT is seeking volunteer therapy dog handlers to join the new Canine Court Companion Program coming soon to the Lismore Court House.

Samantha O'Keeffe, therapy dog coordinator for Guide Dogs NSW/ACT said volunteer handlers would work as a team with a therapy dog to help provide support to potentially anxious or distressed court users.

"This is a fantastic and unique opportunity to be involved in the Canine Court Companion Program and I encourage any interested community members to find out more or apply," Ms O'Keeffe said.

"We're looking for volunteers who enjoy socialising with people, have a genuine love of dogs, good dog handling skills and an interest in animal assisted therapy.

"Guide Dogs NSW/ACT will provide ongoing training and support to all volunteer handlers."

Volunteers will be required to commit to two mornings per week for 12 months, and have the capacity to attend information and training sessions as well as the ability to safely transport a therapy dog.

Ideally, volunteers will also host a specially selected therapy dog full time in their home.

The Canine Court Companion Program has been running at Manly Court House in Sydney since July this year, as well as Gosford and Sutherland since last month, and will roll out to 11 courts across Sydney and regional NSW by mid 2019.

For more information, or to apply to be a volunteer, please visit www.guidedogs.com.au.

guide dogs nsw/act lismore court house therapy dogs
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Why this historic Ballina hotel is on the market

    premium_icon Why this historic Ballina hotel is on the market

    News THIS award-winning, 12-room property is now for sale by expressions of interest.

    'TRAUMATIC': Shocking spike in koala deaths

    'TRAUMATIC': Shocking spike in koala deaths

    Environment Plea for caution as koalas "being absolutely trashed on our roads”

    $50,000 worth of damage in just 40 minutes

    premium_icon $50,000 worth of damage in just 40 minutes

    News "It was like someone had put it (the farm) through a blender”

    Landmark East Ballina property set to reopen

    premium_icon Landmark East Ballina property set to reopen

    Business Beachfront site has new owners and a new vision

    Local Partners