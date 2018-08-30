Menu
Wanted NSW man found hiding in chest freezer

by Marnie Cohen
30th Aug 2018 5:42 AM
ONE of NSW's most wanted men has been arrested in "chilling" circumstances after he was found hiding in a chest freezer on Tuesday morning.

Police had been looking for Cody Allan Coppock since February after an arrest warrant was issued for the 28-year-old over the break-in of a Armatree property north of Dubbo where a firearm and three vehicles were stolen.

 

Cody Allan Coppock is still wanted by police.
Officers found Coppock more than 630kms north when they searched a home at Yamba at 9am.

Police say the freezer was switched on and fully operating at the time when they pulled Coppock out of it.

He was taken to Grafton Police Station on four warrants.

Coppock was refused bail by police and appeared in Grafton Local Court on Tuesday.

He also ran from police in 2015 after they found shortened rifles, knives and ammunition in his vehicle in Coonabarabran.

Coppock was one of 10 men listed by Crime Stoppers two weeks ago as part of Operation Roam which is a public awareness campaign to help police track down those wanted for serious crimes who police say have gone rogue.

The 2018 operation, has already resulted in the arrest of two men, including Coppock.

Prior to his arrest, Coppock had been hiding under aliases such as Cody Gallegos and David Morris.

    Local Partners