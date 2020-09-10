Menu
A man wanted on an outstanding warrant by Queensland Police Service will appear in court today after being arrested in NSW.
News

Wanted man jumped fences, ran across roofs to escape police

Jessica Lamb
Jodie Callcott
and
10th Sep 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content

A MAN wanted for alleged offences in Queensland has been arrested after a large-scale bushland search in the Tweed.

Benjamin Mark Geppert, 28, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after leading Tweed police on a foot chase where he jumped fences, ran across rooftops and into backyards of homes in Kingscliff.

Mr Geppert fronted Tweed Heads Local Court today by videolink from Tweed Heads Police Station and did not apply for bail.

He will be extradited to Queensland immediately to be heard in Southport Magistrates Court today.

Tweed/Byron Police District officers were notified of a man wanted by Queensland Police Service's Taskforce Maxima, for alleged offences relating to extortion, robbery and a serious assault that occurred at Broadbeach Waters earlier this month.

Police were patrolling Casuarina Way, Kingscliff, when they noticed a car parked in Harpullia Court about 7.15pm yesterday.

As officers approached the car, a man who was standing nearby ran away.

After the chase through the Kingscliff area, police lost sight of him as he ran into bushland.

A search of the area began with the help of Queensland Polair.

Mr Geppert was arrested on Lirriope St, Casuarina about 8.15pm.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with the outstanding arrest warrant.

