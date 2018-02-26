Wanted man frequents Lismore and Ballina areas

Donald Fing is wanted on five outstanding warrants

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man wanted on five outstanding warrants on the Northern Rivers.

Donald Fing, 24, is wanted for an outstanding arrest and revocation of parole warrants relating to firearm, malicious damage and assault offences.

He has been described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, of a thin build, between 175cm to 180cm tall, with brown hair, beard and moustache, and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on his right shoulder and neck.

He is known to frequent the Lismore, Ballina and Gold Coast areas.

Anyone who sees Donald Fing is urged not to approach him, but to contact police immediately by calling Triple Zero or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

Police remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.