Wanted man allegedly found with stolen car, drugs

The man allegedly tried to run from police in Tweed Heads West last Wednesday.

The man allegedly tried to run from police in Tweed Heads West last Wednesday.

A MAN arrested for an outstanding warrant in the Tweed was allegedly caught with the keys to a stolen car, drugs and an altered driver's licence.

Plain clothes police officers were patrolling the Tweed Heads West area when they spotted a 29-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant driving a black Subaru in Barrett St about 11.40am last Wednesday.

When he saw police, the man allegedly tried to run and hide inside the home before being arrested.

Police allege the man tried to hide a sunglass case and ice pipe behind his back.

It is alleged inside the sunglass case, police found a small cloth purse containing two clear

snap-lock bags of methylamphetamine.

The man also tried to pass his wallet and the Suburu car key to his mother who was hindering officers during the arrest, according to police.

Inside his wallet, police allegedly found $1405, four Visa debit cards in the names of four different people and a Queensland licence which had its expiry date altered.

It is alleged checks on the licence revealed that it was cancelled and the black Suburu the man was driving had been reported stolen in July from Coomera.

It is also alleged the car had registration plates belonging to another vehicle.

Police say a large folding knife was found in the man's shorts.

Officers found a "metal tyre nut concealment" which also contained a clear snap-lock bag of methylamphetamine, police allege.

The man was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged eight charges including with possessing a prohibited drug, having goods suspected of being stolen, carrying a cutting weapon, and driving while his license was cancelled.

The man's mother was not charged.

He was refused bail to next appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on September 23.