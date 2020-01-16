WANTED: Large permanent home for Men’s Shed

AFTER eight years, with some stops and starts in between, Kyogle Men’s Shed members want a home of their own.

Currently housed in a too-small shed rented from Family Support Services, Dennis Murray has drawn up plans many times of how they could use a larger space.

“We’re not independent,” Mr Murray said.

“We need our own place within town with 10 sqm per person.”

The shed has 25 members but has had to cut back to 12 due to the 196 sqm of the space they currently occupy.

One member comes with his carer and another drives his mobility scooter to the shed, Mr Murray said of their need to be in town and accessible to all.

Therein lies the problem.

Many of the empty buildings in Kyogle are in flood prone areas.

“A lot of Kyogle crown land floods and the council don't have anything,” Mr Murray said.

There was a property for sale on Bloore St that would have been ideal with room for the men’s shed, storage for the Kyogle History Museum and the council.

The property has been sold and Mr Murray is continuing his search for a men’s shed home.

“If we stay as we are there’s not much future, we can't do our own thing,” he said.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said the council has been approached several times around finding a permanent home for the men’s shed.

“Unfortunately the building identified as suitable for the shed by the members themselves, is ineligible under state and federal programs,” Ms Mulholland said.

“We cannot purchase buildings. We are working with the men’s shed to identify a suitable stream of funding but such funding will go towards the construction or upgrade of a suitable building.”