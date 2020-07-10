Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One of the people police want to speak to in relation to the break-in at the United service station at Burrum Heads.
One of the people police want to speak to in relation to the break-in at the United service station at Burrum Heads.
Crime

WANTED: Have you seen suspects in $20k ciggie heist?

Carlie Walker
10th Jul 2020 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:11 PM

POLICE have released images of two people who may be able to help with their investigation into a break-in at a Burrum Heads service station.

United owner Bobby Ganda said $20,000 worth of cigarettes was stolen when thieves broke into the service station between 3.50am and 4.10am on Wednesday.

It is alleged the unknown offenders used an implement to smash a door and gain entry to the business.

 

One of the people police want to speak to in relation to the break-in at the United service station at Burrum Heads.
One of the people police want to speak to in relation to the break-in at the United service station at Burrum Heads.

 

Once inside the Ivor Dr business, the offenders broke into cabinets, stole a quantity of cigarettes and caused damage to the business.

It is believed the thieves left the business in an unknown sedan.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 33 00 or Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

burrum heads fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flash flooding, storms: SES issues weather warning

        Flash flooding, storms: SES issues weather warning

        News AN UNPREDICTABLE weather system could have a big impact on the Northern Rivers.

        300 photos of children found on Northern Rivers man's phone

        premium_icon 300 photos of children found on Northern Rivers man's phone

        News Police allege some of the images were taken in shopping centres

        Skipper too drunk to drive boat, but so was his mate

        premium_icon Skipper too drunk to drive boat, but so was his mate

        News His friend and partner were on board when he blew 0.088

        GRIDLOCK: Queensland border reopening causes chaos

        premium_icon GRIDLOCK: Queensland border reopening causes chaos

        News The Queensland border is officially open to everyone but Victorians