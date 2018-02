This lady may be able to help police with their inquiries.

This lady may be able to help police with their inquiries. Richmond LAC

POLICE are investigating an incident that took place at a jewellery store in Lismore Square late last year.

The lady pictured above maybe able to assist police with their inquiries regarding this incident that happened on December 22.

If you can identify this woman please contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000. Please do not name the lady on Facebook.

Police reference is E68323482