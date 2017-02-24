WANTED: Do you recognise these people?

THE arresting warrants officer has been busy with the following people wanted by Richmond LAC police.

Thomas Arther Williams

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Thomas Williams, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Williams is 26 years old and frequents the Woodenbong and Taree areas.

Mihayla Hogan wanted on warrant. Contributed

Mihayla Hogan

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Mihayla Hogan, who has four outstanding warrants.

Ms Hogan frequents the Kingscliff and Tweed Heads area.

She also frequents Casino.

Jordan Peron wanted on warrant. Contributed

Jordan Peron

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Jordan Peron, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Peron is 34 years old.

He frequents Lismore and Ballina.

Jordan Cheteucuti wanted on warrant. Contributed

Jordan Cheteucuti

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Jordan Cheteucuti, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Cheteucuti is 19 years old.

He is known to frequent North Lismore and Nimbin.

If you can assist police with any of these people, please contact your local police or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are treated with confidentiality.