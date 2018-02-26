Menu
News

WANTED: Do you know any of these men?

26th Feb 2018 6:02 AM

FOR various different reason Richmond police would like to speak to the following people.

If you are one of those people, or you know them, police are urging you to get in touch with them.

1. Jordan King is wanted on warrant by Richmond police.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Jordan King, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr King is 26 years old and may be living in Goonellabah.

If you can help us find Mr King please contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000

 

2. Thomas Cumming wanted on warrant

Police are seeking community assistance in finding Thomas Cummings, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Cummings is 22 years old and from Fernleigh. He is believed to be driving a blue Holden Cruz daily in the Fernleigh area.

If you see Mr Cummings call 000. If you have information that may help us find him please call your local police station.

 

3. 'Sam' wanted to help police with inquiries

Do you know who this is?

Ballina police are investigating an incident that took place on February 2 at the Lennox Point Hotel.

This picture is not the best obviously, but the man pictured may go by the name 'Sam' and may reside in the Ocean Shores area.

He also had a very bushy mustache.

If you can identify this man please call Ballina police, our reference number is EE68991316.

northern rivers crime richmond police wanted warrants
Lismore Northern Star
