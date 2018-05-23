Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are looking for Bruce Dyball and Luke Jones.
Police are looking for Bruce Dyball and Luke Jones. NSW Police
News

WANTED: Do not approach these men, ring police immediately

23rd May 2018 6:26 AM

IF YOU see these two men, do not approach them, but call police immediately.

Bruce Dyball, 29, and Luke Jones, 27, are wanted by police and believed to be in the north of the state, between the NSW and Queensland border.

Dyball is wanted on an outstanding Queensland warrant for revocation of his parole.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 180cm tall, with a fair complexion, slim build and brown hair.

Police are looking for Bruce Dyball.
Police are looking for Bruce Dyball. NSW Police

Officers attached to New England Police District believe Dyball may be travelling with Luke Jones.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 170cm tall, medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is believed the two men are in the vicinity of the NSW and Queensland border.

Police are looking for Luke Jones.
Police are looking for Luke Jones. NSW Police

Anyone who sees these two men are urged not to approach them, and contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.

editors picks northern rivers crime nsw police queensland wanted
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Lazy sl--': Man abuses grandmother, threatens to kill cops

    premium_icon 'Lazy sl--': Man abuses grandmother, threatens to kill cops

    Council News HE SPAT on police before threatening to kill the officers and their families.

    Heartless vandals wreak havoc on food van

    premium_icon Heartless vandals wreak havoc on food van

    News "I sat down and had a big cry, this is a baby to me"

    Bike ride horror: 'It turned into a nightmare'

    premium_icon Bike ride horror: 'It turned into a nightmare'

    News Event organisers speak after cyclists hit by alleged drunk driver

    What did Chris Hemsworth's wife buy him for Christmas?

    premium_icon What did Chris Hemsworth's wife buy him for Christmas?

    News It's hard to shop for the guy who has everything.

    Local Partners