WANTED: Commonwealth Games volunteers

DO YOU want to be involved in the upcoming Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 and love volunteering?

Here is your chance.

Being touted as a once in a lifetime opportunity volunteer applications close on Monday 20 March.

Volunteers are always a crucial part of the success of major sporting events, and GC2018 is no different.

Turn your interest into action and apply to join their volunteer team today.

" I just really want to be a part of something incredible,” Member of the Gold Coast Junior Leaders Program Zuzana Harmaniakova said.

”I can't wait to interact with people from different places and learn more about the world that we live in.

"Filling out the application was really easy and straight forward, no difficulties at all!'

