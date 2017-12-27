WANTED: Can you help police find these people?

Police are trying to locate Jacob McMillan over outstanding warrants.

POLICE are asking for community assistance to track down several people understood to be residing on the Northern Rivers.

Richmond Local Area Command have released images of those wanted on warrants of arrest on their Facebook page in the past 24 hours.

If you can recognise any of these women and men, and assist the police in locating them, please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are confidential.

Nike Edward James Buchanan, 30.

He may be living in the Ballina area.

Jacob McMillan, 18

He may be in Goonellabah or Chinchilla.

Karissa Duncan, 36.

Ms Duncan is understood to be living in Casino.

Elliot Roberts, 33

Police understand he may be in Ballina.