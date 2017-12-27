Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WANTED: Can you help police find these people?

Police are trying to locate Jacob McMillan over outstanding warrants.
Police are trying to locate Jacob McMillan over outstanding warrants. NSW Police

POLICE are asking for community assistance to track down several people understood to be residing on the Northern Rivers.

Richmond Local Area Command have released images of those wanted on warrants of arrest on their Facebook page in the past 24 hours.

If you can recognise any of these women and men, and assist the police in locating them, please contact your local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are confidential.

Nike Edward James Buchanan, 30.

He may be living in the Ballina area.

Police are trying to locate Nike Edward James Buchanan for outstanding warrants.
Police are trying to locate Nike Edward James Buchanan for outstanding warrants. NSW Police

Jacob McMillan, 18

He may be in Goonellabah or Chinchilla.

Karissa Duncan, 36.

Ms Duncan is understood to be living in Casino.

Police are trying to locate Karissa Duncan for outstanding warrants.
Police are trying to locate Karissa Duncan for outstanding warrants. NSW Police

Elliot Roberts, 33

Police understand he may be in Ballina.

Police are trying to locate Elliot Roberts who is wanted for outstanding warrants.
Police are trying to locate Elliot Roberts who is wanted for outstanding warrants. NSW Police

Topics:  ballina casino northern rivers crime northern rivers police richmond lac warrants

Lismore Northern Star
'RIP, legend': Disbelief over death of much loved DJ

'RIP, legend': Disbelief over death of much loved DJ

FRIENDS and family are paying tribute to an "amazing man” who was living his passion before his shock passing on Christmas Day.

‘Someone died because people were doing f*** all’

Swimmers returned to Duranbah Beach on Boxing Day after the drowning. Picture: Mike Batterham

Two men believe more could have been done by fellow surfers while man drowned at...

Have you seen this motorbike?

This 2013 RMZ250 Suzuki was stolen from Chilcotts Grass recently.

Distinctive motorbike stolen

Lisa Hunt's two decades of funk, Soul and Disco

SOUL SISTER: Singer Lisa Hunt takes her Forever Soul show across Australia , Europe and the USA every year .

Forever Soul turns 20

Local Partners