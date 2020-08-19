Wanted: 10,000 new staff as pizza chain set to expand

Domino's expects to hire an extra 10,000 staff in the next year as the Brisbane pizza giant aggressively expands its footprint across the globe.

The pizza chain on Wednesday released its full-year results, revealing network sales jumped 12.8 per cent to $3.27b.

The result comes despite COVID-19 temporarily shuttering Domino's Europe and New Zealand stores and lockdowns affecting sales in Australia.

Domino's CEO Don Meij said the past six months had been an "extraordinary period" in the company's history.

"It has been a privilege to be able to trade during this time, to be trusted by customers to provide them a hot, freshly prepared meal so they can stay safely at home," he said.

Mr Meij credited the company's growth during the global pandemic to its decade-long strategy to capitalise on consumers' demand for food ordered online and delivered.

Domino's will continue its aggressive growth strategy, planning to open 200 stores and create 10,000 jobs this financial year.

In Australia, about 3000 new jobs are expected to be created.

"The performance of our people during COVID-19 underpins our confidence in the long-term future of our business - 5500 stores by 2033," he said.

"Here's this Brisbane company that's doing good."

In the past six months Domino's has purchased more than 15 million items of PPE and other safety materials, donated more than 220,000 pizzas and advertised more than 13,000 new jobs.

"The thing we're most proud about is how much we invested in our people and franchisees during this time," Mr Meij said.

The company will pay shareholders a final dividend of 52.6 cents per share fully franked.

Originally published as Wanted: 10,000 new staff at Qld pizza chain