Want your children to learn how to be a rock star?

PERFORMER Tessa Waters has spent the last couple of years shaking her stuff with enthusiasm, if not grace, in her dance-themed Womanz show... and now she's encouraging children to do the same in How To Be a Rockstar.

From invisible hula-hooping to crimping, Waters celebrates the ridiculousness of the human form and gets laughs from waggling whatever body parts the kids suggest.

To the same end, there is, of course, also a section on farts, that ever-faithful staple of any children's comedy show.

The artist grew up in Victoria but her parents now live in Lismore, said the show is about body positivity for all children, with the show mainly aimed at 4 to 8 year-olds.

"It's a very interactive show, the kids jump up on stage and dance with me if they want to," she said.

"They get to be rock stars for the day, and it's about dancing, so I teach them dance moves, how to power pose like a rock star and thing about their bodies in a way that is positive and with confidence.

"They all teach me a dance move, as we make up a big performance together, so it's almost like a workshop really."

Waters said children that are a bit more shy can also be part of the show.

"I invite children on to the stage, but they don't have to get up and it's OK if they don't," she said.

"The show has a lot of sounds and lights so it can be a bit overwhelming for younger children, but it's a bout rocking out in the way you want to, and if you want to do it from your chair, that's totally OK, but the stage is always open for them too.

"It's great so see kids come out of their shell, but the parents get involved too if they want, so that encourages children to participate," she explained.

At the Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, on Saturday, January 6, 2018, at midday. $15 adult, child $10.