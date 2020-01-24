Want to play junior cricket on a bigger stage?

BIG OPPORTUNITIES: Young players such as these at Casino Junior cricket team will play under the Northern Rivers banner in a new move to help players move into Inter-District cricket competition.

JUNIOR cricketers will have more opportunities to play higher level games after the Far North Coast Cricket Council voted to align the inter-district with the U12, U14 and U16 age groups.

FNCCC president Barry Cooper said he decision was made in conjunction with Cricket NSW and also applies to youngsters looking to play in Coast v Country matches.

“We hope to give young players interested in being considered for rep selection for Northern Rivers more opportunities,” he said.

“We are aiming to give junior players exposure to a higher level than they would expect at the club level.”

Cooper said under the new program, there will be three teas, Tweed, Ballina and Northern Rivers with the latter taking in players from Lismore, as well as Casino, Kyogle and Evans Head who formerly played under the Richmond Valley banner.

“The dates for the Inter-District matches are February 9, 16 and 23 and players who want to be considered need to contact their relevant age group co-ordinator to express their availability by Sunday January 26,” he said.

“This is about trying to maintain the program as part of a broader pathway system.

“In our U12 teams there will be 10 and 11-year-olds so we are not excluding younger kids – if you are good enough you are old enough,” he said.

“Depending on the number of expressions of interest, the 14s and 16s may be selected based on past representative performances and current form this season (while) in 12s, if enough interest is shown, a selection trial will be held midweek on the Jan 29.”

Cooper said the coach will be confirmed shortly.

“The Active Kids vouchers help make sport more financially accessible,” he said.

“There is no cost involved other than transport and provision of drinks and lunches.”

Inter-District dates

February 9th

U16 Northern Rivers v Ballina

U14 Ballina v Northern Rivers

U12 Northern Rivers v Ballina

February 16th

Northern Rivers v Bye.

February 23rd

U16 Tweed v Northern Rivers

U14 Northern Rivers v Tweed

U12 Tweed v Northern Rivers

Contact

Under 12s Co-ordinator Jacob Graham – 0481824500

Under 14s Co-ordinator Paul McLean – 0425203354

Under 16s Co-ordinator Graham Armstrong – 0412828954

For further inquiries contact your age group co-ordinator or Barry Cooper-66284397 or barry.b.cooper@det.nsw.edu.au