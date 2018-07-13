How can you help make fishing even better?

A FORUM will be held in Ballina next month to help improve fishing.

Registrations are now open for the NSW Department of Primary Industries' (DPI) Fishers For Fish Habitat Forum in August.

Yellow fin bream. David Harasti

The North Coast was set to welcome home and host this free event on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 August at the Ballina Beach Resort.

Murray cod with snag. Luke Pearce

"Like-minded recreational anglers can come together to learn what action they can take to make their fishing better - now and for future generations" DPI Fisheries Manager Scott Nichols said.

"The event first commenced in Ballina almost a decade ago, and has since reached more than 430 fishers across NSW.

Fish hotels positioned in the Hunter River. NSW DPI

"Since 2009, we've held Fishers for Fish Habitat Forums in Tamworth, Dubbo, Swansea and several other locations on the NSW coast, and we're really looking forward to returning to the Ballina this year."

The forum provides an unparalleled opportunity for fishers from across NSW to learn more about the latest research into fish habitat and share their stories about efforts to rehabilitate the aquatic environment and make more fish.

"The Ballina event will include several site visits to see the benefits of rehabilitation efforts first-hand, plus presentations from scientists and managers on the importance of habitat in supporting fish populations," Mr Nichols said.

"We'll also hear from people who are working to improve fish habitat themselves, or as part of their fishing club, and insights from those actively involved in rehabilitation projects, including how they were able to receive funding.

"The forum also provides a great networking opportunity, with a dinner event on the Friday night at the Ballina RSL Riverside function centre."

Among other interesting topics, attendees will also learn how environmental water was helping native fish, how lost oyster reefs are being restored and why saltmarsh was crucial to prawn populations.

Fishers are encouraged to go online for further information and to secure their free place at the forum.

The NSW DPI Fishers for Fish Habitat program was supported by funds from the NSW Recreational Fishing Trust.