Want to know which local bottle shops are open?

Find out when your local bottle shop is open over the festive period. Jarred Sferruzzi

FOR those who may have struggled to get everything organised this Christmas, we have put together a handy list of all the local bottle shops opening hours, plus a few pubs.

With police targeting drink driving with their usual RBT blitz over the holiday period, we recommend you organise your purchases in advance and implore you to stay off the roads once you have had a few drinks.

If Christmas is proving a little stressful and you find yourself reaching for the bottle out of relief, The Buttery Private Clinical Psychologist, Jenny McGee, suggests you might like to question if your drinking is covering deeper issues that need addressing.

Depression and loneliness are often exacerbated at Christmas time, so it's an important time to check in with each other, said Ms McGee.

"Binge drinking is a coping mechanism people use just to get some time out from the stress and overwhelm they are feeling."

If you think you have a problem with alcohol and want to address the underlying causes call The Buttery Private on 1300 851 695 or Alcoholics Anonymous: 1300 222 222.

ALSTONVILLE

Alstonville Cellars - Shop 20 Alstonville Plaza

Sat 9am-8pm

Sun 9am-8pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-7pm

BALLINA

The Cellar Ballina - 59/63-65 River St, Ballina

Sat 9am-9pm

Sun 9am-9pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-7pm

Dan Murphys - West Ballina - Cnr Kalinga St and Riverview St Ballina

Sat 9am-9.45pm

Sun 10am-9pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 9am-7pm

East Ballina Boozatorium - East Ballina Shopping Centre

Sat 8.30am -8.30pm

Sun 8.30am-8pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 8.30am-8pm

First Choice Liquor Ballina - (Next to Coles).

Sat 8am-9pm

Sun 8am-9pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-7pm

BANGALOW

The Cellar Bangalow - 43 Byron Street Bangalow

Sat 10am-9pm

Sun 10am-8pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues Midday-8pm

BRUNSWICK HEADS

BWS Brunswick Heads - Nana St

Sat 8am-10pm

Sun 8am-8pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-7pm

Hotel Brunswick - 4 Mullumbimby St

May be open for breakfasts TBC

Sat 10am-Midnight

Sun 10am-Midnight

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-Midnight

BYRON BAY

Park Hotel Bottle Shop -Suffolk Park

Sat 9am-11pm

Sun 10am-10pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 9am-10pm

Sunrise Cellars - West Byron

Sat 9am-9pm

Sun 9am -10pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 9am-9pm

The Cellars - 4 Lawson St, Byron

Sat 9am-10pm

Sun 10am-9pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues Midday-8pm

The Great Northern Hotel

Sun 11am-11pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 11am-11pm

The Beach Hotel - Bottle Shop

Sat 10am-11pm

Sun 10am-10pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-11pm

GOONELLABAH

Goonellabah Tavern -747 Bruxner Hwy, Goonellabah

Sat 10am-late

Sun 10am-late

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-late

Goonellabah Tavern - Bottlemart

Sat 10am -11pm

Sun 10am-11pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-11pm

LISMORE

BWS Lismore Square

Sat 9am-8pm

Sun 9am-8pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-6pm

Cellarbrations Bottle Shop - (Mary G's)

Sat 8am-11pm

Sun 10am-10pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-8pm

Civic Hotel - 210 Molesworth Street

Sat 8am-11.30pm (ish)

Sun Closed

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues Closed

Dan Murphy's Lismore - 68 Ballina Rd Lismore

Sat 9am-9.45pm

Sun 10am-9pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 9am-7pm

Hotel Gollan - 73 Keen Street

Sat 10am-Midnight

Sun Closed

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues Closed

Re-opening Wednesday

Lavida Bar and Restaurant

Sat 5.30 - 10.30 (kitchen closes at 9)

Sun Closed

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues Closed

New Tattersalls Hotel - 108 Keen Street, Lismore

Sat 8am-Midnight

Sun Closed

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues Closed

Re-opening Wednesday

The Richmond Hotel - 66219098

Sat Terrace Bar 11.30am - 9pm

Sun Closed

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues Closed

Rouse Hotel Lismore (Bottle Shop)

Sat 8am-11pm

Sun 8am-11pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues Closed

Station Hotel / Doug Hogans Liquor Barn - Casino Street South Lismore

Sat 9am -10pm

Sun 9am-10pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10-7

LENNOX HEAD

Cellarbrations - Lennox Head

Sat 10-8.30

Sun 10-8

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10-8

Liquorwise - Lennox Head

Sat 10am-11pm

Sun 10am-11pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-10pm

The Lennox Hotel

Sat 10am-12.30

Sun 10am- Midnight

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-Midnight

Shorty's Tapas Bar - 4/63-65 Ballina St

Sat 4pm-11.30pm

Sun 4pm-10pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues Closed

Wednesday re-opens as usual

MULLUMBIMBY

Courthouse Hotel -33 Burringbar St, Mullumbimby

Sat 10am-8pm

Sun 10am-8pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 10am-8pm

The Commercial Hotel (Middle Hotel -Bottleshop)

Sat 10am-11pm

Sun 11am-11pm

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 11am-10pm

OCEAN SHORES

Ocean Shores Tavern - Rajah Rd, Ocean Shores

Sat 8.30am -Midnight

Sun 8.30am -Midnight

CHRISTMAS Closed

Tues 8.30am -Midnight