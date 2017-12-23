Want to know which local bottle shops are open?

FOR those who may have struggled to get everything organised this Christmas, we have put together a handy list of all the local bottle shops opening hours, plus a few pubs.
With police targeting drink driving with their usual RBT blitz over the holiday period, we recommend you organise your purchases in advance and implore you to stay off the roads once you have had a few drinks.
If Christmas is proving a little stressful and you find yourself reaching for the bottle out of relief, The Buttery Private Clinical Psychologist, Jenny McGee, suggests you might like to question if your drinking is covering deeper issues that need addressing.
Depression and loneliness are often exacerbated at Christmas time, so it's an important time to check in with each other, said Ms McGee.
"Binge drinking is a coping mechanism people use just to get some time out from the stress and overwhelm they are feeling."
If you think you have a problem with alcohol and want to address the underlying causes call The Buttery Private on 1300 851 695 or Alcoholics Anonymous: 1300 222 222.
ALSTONVILLE
Alstonville Cellars - Shop 20 Alstonville Plaza
Sat 9am-8pm
Sun 9am-8pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-7pm
BALLINA
The Cellar Ballina - 59/63-65 River St, Ballina
Sat 9am-9pm
Sun 9am-9pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-7pm
Dan Murphys - West Ballina - Cnr Kalinga St and Riverview St Ballina
Sat 9am-9.45pm
Sun 10am-9pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 9am-7pm
East Ballina Boozatorium - East Ballina Shopping Centre
Sat 8.30am -8.30pm
Sun 8.30am-8pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 8.30am-8pm
First Choice Liquor Ballina - (Next to Coles).
Sat 8am-9pm
Sun 8am-9pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-7pm
BANGALOW
The Cellar Bangalow - 43 Byron Street Bangalow
Sat 10am-9pm
Sun 10am-8pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues Midday-8pm
BRUNSWICK HEADS
BWS Brunswick Heads - Nana St
Sat 8am-10pm
Sun 8am-8pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-7pm
Hotel Brunswick - 4 Mullumbimby St
May be open for breakfasts TBC
Sat 10am-Midnight
Sun 10am-Midnight
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-Midnight
BYRON BAY
Park Hotel Bottle Shop -Suffolk Park
Sat 9am-11pm
Sun 10am-10pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 9am-10pm
Sunrise Cellars - West Byron
Sat 9am-9pm
Sun 9am -10pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 9am-9pm
The Cellars - 4 Lawson St, Byron
Sat 9am-10pm
Sun 10am-9pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues Midday-8pm
The Great Northern Hotel
Sun 11am-11pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 11am-11pm
The Beach Hotel - Bottle Shop
Sat 10am-11pm
Sun 10am-10pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-11pm
GOONELLABAH
Goonellabah Tavern -747 Bruxner Hwy, Goonellabah
Sat 10am-late
Sun 10am-late
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-late
Goonellabah Tavern - Bottlemart
Sat 10am -11pm
Sun 10am-11pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-11pm
LISMORE
BWS Lismore Square
Sat 9am-8pm
Sun 9am-8pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-6pm
Cellarbrations Bottle Shop - (Mary G's)
Sat 8am-11pm
Sun 10am-10pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-8pm
Civic Hotel - 210 Molesworth Street
Sat 8am-11.30pm (ish)
Sun Closed
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues Closed
Dan Murphy's Lismore - 68 Ballina Rd Lismore
Sat 9am-9.45pm
Sun 10am-9pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 9am-7pm
Hotel Gollan - 73 Keen Street
Sat 10am-Midnight
Sun Closed
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues Closed
Re-opening Wednesday
Lavida Bar and Restaurant
Sat 5.30 - 10.30 (kitchen closes at 9)
Sun Closed
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues Closed
New Tattersalls Hotel - 108 Keen Street, Lismore
Sat 8am-Midnight
Sun Closed
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues Closed
Re-opening Wednesday
The Richmond Hotel - 66219098
Sat Terrace Bar 11.30am - 9pm
Sun Closed
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues Closed
Rouse Hotel Lismore (Bottle Shop)
Sat 8am-11pm
Sun 8am-11pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues Closed
Station Hotel / Doug Hogans Liquor Barn - Casino Street South Lismore
Sat 9am -10pm
Sun 9am-10pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10-7
LENNOX HEAD
Cellarbrations - Lennox Head
Sat 10-8.30
Sun 10-8
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10-8
Liquorwise - Lennox Head
Sat 10am-11pm
Sun 10am-11pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-10pm
The Lennox Hotel
Sat 10am-12.30
Sun 10am- Midnight
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-Midnight
Shorty's Tapas Bar - 4/63-65 Ballina St
Sat 4pm-11.30pm
Sun 4pm-10pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues Closed
Wednesday re-opens as usual
MULLUMBIMBY
Courthouse Hotel -33 Burringbar St, Mullumbimby
Sat 10am-8pm
Sun 10am-8pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 10am-8pm
The Commercial Hotel (Middle Hotel -Bottleshop)
Sat 10am-11pm
Sun 11am-11pm
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 11am-10pm
OCEAN SHORES
Ocean Shores Tavern - Rajah Rd, Ocean Shores
Sat 8.30am -Midnight
Sun 8.30am -Midnight
CHRISTMAS Closed
Tues 8.30am -Midnight