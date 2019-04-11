Learn how to talk to your dog

COMMUNICATE BETTER: Richmond Valley Council are offering a free dog education workshop this weekend at Coraki.

COMMUNICATE BETTER: Richmond Valley Council are offering a free dog education workshop this weekend at Coraki. Renee Pilcher

WOULD you like to learn more about communicating effectively with your dog?

Richmond Valley Council is hosting a free pop-up dog education workshop at Coraki this Saturday morning from 9am.

Hosted by Richmond Valley Council's Companion Animals education officer Louise Amey and Paws on Board's Amanda Hayward, the workshop is designed for anyone who wants to know their dog better.

Ms Amey said the session, which is family friendly, covers important topics such as body language, park etiquette, safety tips for kids, and effective communication and training strategies.

Ms Amey said all dogs must be on lead at all times during the session, but if you have a dog you think won't cope with the social side of the morning, you can leave them at home but come along yourself and book an appointment for a private in-home consultation.

This consultation is also free through Richmond Valley Council.

The workshop will be held at the off-leash area in Richmond Terrace in Coraki, which is on the banks of the Richmond River south of Adams Street.