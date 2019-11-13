Want to help out with fires? Cash or gift cards are best way

HELPING: Cash donations and gift cards to the Mullum Neighbourhood Centre cards are the best way to support locals hit by the fires.

HELPING: Cash donations and gift cards to the Mullum Neighbourhood Centre cards are the best way to support locals hit by the fires. Christian Morrow

FOR anyone wanting to help out Byron Shire residents affected by the ongoing bushfire crisis financial donations being accepted at Mullumbimby Neighbourhood Centre.

Already with the fire emergency far from over and the impacts on Byron Shire not yet known yet, people in the community are already asking how they can help.

"The best way to help in an emergency situation like this is to make a financial donation of either cash or a gift card," Byron Council's Director Corporate and Community Services Vanessa Adams said.

"This means money or help can be directed immediately to meet people's specific needs in their crisis.

The Mullumbimby and District Neighbourhood Centre (MDNC) is now accepting cash donations via its website. People who donate can be guaranteed that all money donated via the MDNC will be spent on local people. There are no administration or handling fees providing assurance that every cent of money donated will be passed on to people in the community who are in need of help.

Ms adams said donations of cash or gift cards from places like local supermarkets mean that people are able to get the exact things they need at the time they need it, for example personal items, baby formula, socks or underwear.

"People are very generous and keen to help out at times like this but often we see donations of things, like furniture etc, which are not able to be used immediately, or may not meet the needs of those affected ," she said.

"Also - there is the problem of where to store these types of donations and this is why cash or gift cards work really well.

Leseera Kai, Centre Coordinator of the Mullumbimby and District Neighbourhood Centre, said donating cash or gift cards allows money to continue to flow into local businesses as well," she said.

"To be able to meet people's immediate needs in their time of distress is so important and we can do this with cash donations," Ms Kai said.

"We are a local not-for-profit organisation working with our Shire's community all year round; we are working with other services to provide on-the-spot relief where needed.

"We are locals helping locals," Ms Kai said.

To make a donation go to the Mullumbimby and District Neighbourhood Centre