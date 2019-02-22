Want to get Splendour 2019 tickets first? Here's how

THREE DAYS OF FUN: Splendour in the Grass fans enjoying the third day of the 2018 festival .

HAVE you been to Splendour five times or more?

If you have, this is your chance to get Splendour 2019 tickets before everyone else for you and three other people.

If you have purchased tickets to Splendour in the Grass five times or more (they don't need to be consecutive years) and you have evidence, you can become a Splendour Member.

As a Splendour Member, people gain the power to access an exclusive pre-sale window in which they can purchase up to four tickets to Splendour 2019, guaranteed.

"Your proof of attendance doesn't need to be consecutive but we will need to verify all five of them, so click here and get the low down on what you need to offer up to get the nod,” organisers said in a statement.

But just as they have a members list, they also have a naughty list and you don't want to be on that one.

"If you have not attended five Splendours, please don't apply,” organisers warned.

"Our Splendour Member Naughty List will take effect and may forfeit any further applications from you to become a Splendour Member - bummer, right?”

Click here to apply to for membership.

Applications close on Monday, March 4, at midnight AEST.

They will notify successful applicants from Thursday, March 14.

Information about the exclusive Splendour Members ticket pre-sale will be emailed to Splendour Members (old and new) soon after.

Those who already are Splendour Members and have changed their email address can click here to update your info on your Moshtix account.