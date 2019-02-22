Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THREE DAYS OF FUN: Splendour in the Grass fans enjoying the third day of the 2018 festival .
THREE DAYS OF FUN: Splendour in the Grass fans enjoying the third day of the 2018 festival . Marc Stapelberg
Music

Want to get Splendour 2019 tickets first? Here's how

Javier Encalada
by
22nd Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you been to Splendour five times or more?

If you have, this is your chance to get Splendour 2019 tickets before everyone else for you and three other people.

If you have purchased tickets to Splendour in the Grass five times or more (they don't need to be consecutive years) and you have evidence, you can become a Splendour Member.

As a Splendour Member, people gain the power to access an exclusive pre-sale window in which they can purchase up to four tickets to Splendour 2019, guaranteed.

"Your proof of attendance doesn't need to be consecutive but we will need to verify all five of them, so click here and get the low down on what you need to offer up to get the nod,” organisers said in a statement.

But just as they have a members list, they also have a naughty list and you don't want to be on that one.

"If you have not attended five Splendours, please don't apply,” organisers warned.

"Our Splendour Member Naughty List will take effect and may forfeit any further applications from you to become a Splendour Member - bummer, right?”

Click here to apply to for membership.

Applications close on Monday, March 4, at midnight AEST.

They will notify successful applicants from Thursday, March 14.

Information about the exclusive Splendour Members ticket pre-sale will be emailed to Splendour Members (old and new) soon after.

Those who already are Splendour Members and have changed their email address can click here to update your info on your Moshtix account.

  • Splendour in the Grass 2019 will be held on Friday to Sunday, July 19-21, at North Byron Parklands.
byron bay north byron parklands northern rivers music festivals splendour2019 splendour in the grass whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Beaches thrashed by cyclonic weather

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Beaches thrashed by cyclonic weather

    Weather Beaches are seeing severe erosion as huge swell and tides wreak havoc on our shores.

    How UM hits back at tabloid TV scrutiny

    premium_icon How UM hits back at tabloid TV scrutiny

    News Supporters of the group have mocked the media in online videos

    CLOSED: Beaches, parks, campsites off limits until Wednesday

    premium_icon CLOSED: Beaches, parks, campsites off limits until Wednesday

    Weather Parks, campsites and beach vehicle access closed off

    Where there's smoke there's a Junkyard BBQ

    premium_icon Where there's smoke there's a Junkyard BBQ

    Business New American style catering company comes to town