Want to cook like a top chef?

Cathy Adams
| 8th Mar 2017 4:30 AM
Steve Snow of Fins Restaurant will be on the cooking stage at 1.45pm
Steve Snow of Fins Restaurant will be on the cooking stage at 1.45pm

ONE of the top chefs appearing at Lismore's Eat the Street on Saturday has shared one of his favourite recipes with us.

Steve Snow of Fins, Salt Village, will be on stage at 3.30pm to share some of his cooking secrets.

Do yourself a favour, check out Steve's seafood recipe below, it sounds devine.

 

Portuguese Cataplana of Seafood

Cataplana sauce

125 ml Brookfarm macadamia nut oil

2 brown onions, finely sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely sliced

8 anchovy fillets, chopped

2 tablespoons Lisbon paste

4 fresh bay leaves

375 ml dry white wine

500 g tinned chopped tomatoes

1 litre fish stock

a pinch saffron threads, steeped in 250 ml

hot water for 20 minutes

10 drops Tabasco sauce

2 star anise

12 black mussels

6 x 70 g skinless, boneless firm white

fish fillets, such as mahi mahi, jewfish or snapper

6 small cleaned squid tubes

12 king prawns peeled and deveined, tails left intact

2 tbs Brookfarm macadamia nut oil

1 brown onion, finely sliced

1 garlic clove, finely sliced

1 tablespoon lisbon paste

2 potatoes, peeled, boiled and cut into 1 cm

1 fresh bay leaf

chopped flat-leaf (Italian) parsley, to garnish

Method

To make the cataplana sauce, put the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, anchovy, lisbon paste and bay leaves and sauté for 8-10 minutes, or until the onions are golden. Add the wine and tomatoes and bring to the boil.

Add the stock, saffron water, Tabasco and star anise to the pan and season with sea salt and cracked black pepper. Reduce the heat and simmer gently for 30-40 minutes, to cook out the raw flavours. Remove from the heat and adjust the seasoning if required.

Meanwhile, prepare the seafood. Scrub the mussels with a stiff brush and pull out the hairy beards. Discard any broken mussels, or open ones that don't close when tapped on the work surface. Rinse well. Slice the squid tubes in half to open and then cut each into quarters.

Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, lisbon paste, potatoes, bay leaf and mussels and cook for 1 minute. Add the fish and toss well to coat in the oil.

Add the cataplana sauce and continue cooking for 3 minutes. Add the squid and prawns and cook for 1 minute. Add the prawns and cook until they turn pink and start to curl. Garnish with parsley.

Serves 6

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  eat the street northern rivers lifestyle

