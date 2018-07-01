Want the best seat in the house for road rally?

The 2018 Breaks Direct Border Ranges Rally roars into Kyogle next month.

GET UP close and personal with rally cars and crew as a volunteer official at the Breaks Direct Border Ranging Rally.

Organiser are calling for more officials to help to run the high-octane event in Kyogle over July 14 and 15.

Officials coordinator Iain Robertson said anyone over the age of 16 could volunteer for a number of exciting safety roles.

"The more officials the merrier," Mr Robertson said.

"One role is for a roadblock official, where people will sit on a major thoroughfare and ensure that no one enters the competitive surface.

"They will also get a brilliant view of the event."

Other official roles include manning gates, spectator control and control officials who will get to see the field of classic 2WD and modern 4WD rally cars travelling at high speed on the gravel road stages of the event.

"The comradery of officials is huge," he said.

"I've never come across an official who hasn't wanted to be there.

"They get to speak to the drivers and co drivers, it's definitely an event for anyone who's got an interest in motor sports.

"It's a nice day out with other people with a similar mindset and see these events as close as possible."

New Zealand Otago Classic champion Derek Ayson and Australian classic champions Neal Bates and Clay Badenoch will be out to win the prestigious Classic category.

Other rally cars running will be competing for points in both the NSW and QLD rally series. The event will kick-off with an official start function in the town area on Friday night on July 13.

Perspective officials should lodge their availability with Mr Roberston before July 8 by calling 0407 757 622 or emailing iain.robertson@gmail.com

"If not we will take officials right up until the day," he said.