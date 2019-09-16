Want to go to university? There's a scholarship for that

Applications are now open for a grant to kick-start tertiary studies

Clarence and Richmond Valley students nearing the end of high school or undertaking tertiary education and living in social housing or out-of-home-care can apply for a $1000 grant to help with their education expenses including books, computers and course costs, according to Clarence Nationals MP, Chris Gulaptis.

"We live in the most beautiful part of New South Wales but not the wealthiest, so this could be a game changer for many local families," Mr Gulaptis said.

Students are eligible to apply if they are:

Living in social housing, on the NSW Housing Register waiting list, living in crisis or supported accommodation or out-of-home care.

Studying in Year 10, 11 or 12 at a NSW high school or a TAFE equivalent, undertaking a school-based apprenticeship or traineeship or studying a Vocational Education and Training (VET) subject at school in 2020.

Mr Gulaptis said the application process is quite simple and can be endorsed by a staff member at school, parent, guardian, carer, caseworker or support worker.

Applications close at 5pm on Friday 31 October 2019. To apply visit www.facs.nsw.gov.au/scholarships.