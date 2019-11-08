Want a taste of learning at TAFE, without the commitment?

TAFE NSW course teasers available on Northern Rivers soon.

Jacob Ammentorp Lund

TAFE NSW campus' in the Northern Rivers are offering three week "taster courses” to give people an opportunity to dip their toes into a new career.

TAFE NSW Ballina and Wollongbar are offering the courses later this month, where people can explore jobs and training pathways in:

hospitality, hair and beauty, tourism at Wollongbar

construction, plumbing and metal fabrication at Wollongbar

maritime, events management and allied health and fitness at Ballina.

TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Career Pathways, Lisa Weingarth said the courses will cover safe work practices, and will help people develop basic skills and explore their interests.

"It's a great chance for people who may want to change careers or have always thought of trying their hand in a certain job, to give it a go over three weeks and see what they think,” Ms Weingarth said.

"TAFE NSW support people to work in the career they want and this is a pathway to help them do that.”

The courses start November 13 2019 at TAFE NSW Wollongbar and Ballina and at the end of the three weeks, participants will receive a Statement of Attainment in Education and Employment Pathways.

For more details and to enrol phone 02 668 18924 or visit tafensw.edu.au.