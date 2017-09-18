Want a job on the highway? Head to Ballina info session

JOBS on the Pacific Highway upgrade will be on the agenda at an information session in Ballina this week.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina project team will showcase employment opportunities and encourage local participation in the 155km project.

"With many new contractors joining the Woolgoolga to Ballina project for bridge building and main civil work, it is a great time for local people and businesses to be networking and talking about employment opportunities," a spokesperson from Roads and Maritime Services said.

"The project will create about 2500 direct jobs and 7500 indirect jobs across the $4.36 billion Australian and NSW government funded project by about the middle of next year, so these events will help facilitate local jobs for local people.

"Community members and business operators and owners can talk directly with the companies building the road or providing support services about jobs and subcontracting opportunities, work hours, training and the project.

"It is important local people are provided with every opportunity to be involved in an infrastructure project of this size, including building their skills for future employment in construction and other industries."

The information session is on Thursday, 10am until noon, at the Ballina RSL.