25°
News

Want a job on the highway? Head to Ballina info session

The Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.
The Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade. Roads and Maritime Services

JOBS on the Pacific Highway upgrade will be on the agenda at an information session in Ballina this week.

The Woolgoolga to Ballina project team will showcase employment opportunities and encourage local participation in the 155km project.

"With many new contractors joining the Woolgoolga to Ballina project for bridge building and main civil work, it is a great time for local people and businesses to be networking and talking about employment opportunities," a spokesperson from Roads and Maritime Services said.

"The project will create about 2500 direct jobs and 7500 indirect jobs across the $4.36 billion Australian and NSW government funded project by about the middle of next year, so these events will help facilitate local jobs for local people.

"Community members and business operators and owners can talk directly with the companies building the road or providing support services about jobs and subcontracting opportunities, work hours, training and the project.

"It is important local people are provided with every opportunity to be involved in an infrastructure project of this size, including building their skills for future employment in construction and other industries."

The information session is on Thursday, 10am until noon, at the Ballina RSL.

Lismore Northern Star
Principal's 'no comment' on letter urging parents to vote no

Principal's 'no comment' on letter urging parents to vote no

ONE Northern Rivers mum says she is "absolutely disgusted" that her daughter's school is "acting in this way".

Plans for rum distillery at Northern Rivers sugar mill

Plans are underway to establish a rum distillery at the Broadwater sugar mill.

Business case will be put to Sunshine Sugar's board next month

Post-flood community spirit has evaporated: LETTER

Heavy flood water tears through the Lismore CBD.

"Rude" customers are hurting struggling Lismore CBD shop owners

Lismore MP 'delighted' with final candidates

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty, vice president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Andrew Gordon and Tregeagle farmer Austin Curtin are the three candidates to be voted on at the Nationals community preselection in November.

“I would have been honoured to work with any of the candidates"

Local Partners