Want a career in aviation ... then read this

THE Great Eastern Fly-in is on this weekend, and if the sight of all those planes swooping through the air inspires a career in aviation, there are courses to help you achieve that.

TAFE NSW offers a range of aviation courses locally, from Wollongbar and Kingscliff campuses.

These include drone aviation, airport aviation security, airline cabin crew and aviation supervision.

A TAFE spokeswoman said with limited work opportunities in rural areas, the Evans Head fly-in encourages young people to take-up learning opportunities that can lead to a stellar aviation career.

She said TAFE NSW would love more locals to know they can easily take advantage of big opportunities with aviation companies, both locally and internationally, by studying with them.

"We are constantly evolving our course offerings to respond to the aviation industry's needs by offering a wide range of aviation training and practical experience through our strong relationships with the aviation industry and local airports.

"If you attend the fly-in please visit our stall - our Saturday spokesperson is teacher Julie Logan and Sunday spokesperson is teacher Melissa Strong (interestingly, Melissa has three daughters all in aviation).

TAFE's industry relationships extend internationally, so in recent times local TAFE NSW aviation students have been able to travel to countries like Canada (Montreal), the US (Dallas) and Singapore to explore large aviation facilities

After identifying a gap in the training market for Remote Pilot (drone) courses, TAFE NSW approached CASA to explore the necessary requirements and legalities associated with offering such a course.

Their Cert III Aviation (Remote Pilot - Visual Line of Sight) course is the culmination of almost two years of research and development into the most appropriate and relevant training for this rapidly expanding sector

TAFE NSW is one of the very few education providers to have an aviation protection offering because regulations are stringent and trainers are very rare; they need to come from industry.

One of the most important aspects about all TAFE training is they provide realistic learning experiences in simulated environments, eg. real-life x-ray machine, screening point etc, as well as good access to local airports

Local TAFE NSW aviation courses include:

Certificate IV In Aviation (aviation Supervision)

Certificate III In Aviation (remote Pilot - Visual Line Of Sight)

Certificate II In Aviation Transport Protection (passenger And Non-passenger Screener)

Certificate III In Aviation (cabin Crew)

Certificate III In Aviation (ground Operations And Service)

Certificate II In Aviation (flight Operations-cargo Services).

The Great Eastern Fly-in continue today and tomorrow at Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome.

GREAT EASTERN FLY-IN

RUMBLING planes will fill the skies of the Northern Rivers on January 12 and 13 as the Great Eastern Fly-In takes formation.

The event will culminate at the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome, where little and big kids alike can marvel at the mechanical might on display.

There will be air displays, joy flights, the aviation museum and markets to enjoy, as well as car, bike and model boat shows.

For further details about this year's Great Eastern Fly-In, enthusiasts are urged to visit the website www.greateasternflyin.com

Saturday, January 12

10.20-10.30am: T28 Trojan Handling Display

10.30-10.40am: Yak 52 Aerobatic Display

11.50am-noon: Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter

Noon-12.15pm: Ex-military WW2 Memorial Flypast

12.15-12.25pm: P51 Mustang Handling Display

1.30-1.40pm: Scale Spitfire Handling Display

1.40-1.50pm: Nanchang Aerobatic Display

1.50-2pm: Aviation Fire Rescue Truck Water Display

Sunday, January 13

10.20-10.30am: Ex-military WW2 Memorial Flypast

10.30-10.40am: T28 Trojan Handling Display

10.40-10.50am: Nanchang Aerobatic Display

Noon-12.10pm: Scale Spitfire Handling Display

12.10-12.20pm: Yak 52 Aerobatic Display

12.20-12.30pm: Aviation Fire Rescue Truck Water Display

1.30-1.40pm: Yak 52 Aerobatics

1.40-1.50pm: P51 Mustang WW2 Farewell