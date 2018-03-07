Wannabe 'reporters' could be heavily fined

Having a mobile phone in hand while driving could cost you $330 and 3 demerit points.

Having a mobile phone in hand while driving could cost you $330 and 3 demerit points. Tom Huntley GLADV061212PHON

A MAN fined for filming a serious crash on his mobile phone while driving past the scene, has prompted Northern Rivers police to warn wannabe 'reporters'.

The incident where the man was fined occurred 41km east of Cobar when a Toyota Hilux towing a caravan had lost control and tipped.

The driver, a 64-year-old woman, and passenger, a 66-year-old man, were both trapped for some time before being taken to Cobar Airport then airlifted to hospital.

While managing traffic, police observed a man driving past while allegedly holding his mobile phone on the steering wheel to film the crash scene.

The 55-year-old man was stopped by officers and issued an infringement notice for using his mobile phone while driving.

And it happens close to home on the Northern Rivers according to Senior Constable David Henderson of Richmond police district.

"As a policeman I have seen it at every single accident I have been at,” he said.

"It's illegal and very intrusive and a little rude too.”

He said people do it because they want to put something on Facebook or social media.

'They want to big note themselves. It doesn't matter who it hurts,” Sr Const Henderson said.

"How would you feel if you see your sister's dead body (on a video on social media)?”

While Sr Const Henderson said he has not fined anyone when he's seen them filming, driving past, that doesn't mean a phone can't be subpoenaed later on for evidence.

"Our hands are busy (at a crash scene) but given the opportunity, people caught can be in significant trouble,” he said.