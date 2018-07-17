Town in lockdown as police hunt gun-wielding man

The gunman is still at large. Picture: Nine News

A SLEEPY South Australia coastal town is in lockdown as an armed gunman who was shot at by police remains on the run.

Police at Wallaroo in the state's Yorke Peninsula have warned residents in parts of the town to avoid going outside if possible as parts of the town are considered dangerous.

Overnight, residents were either not allowed to return to their homes or were told to stay inside and lock all their doors and windows.

Some were even forced to spend the night at Wallaroo Town Hall with the Salvation Army providing food. becuase they couldn't get home.

"The gunman has been on the run for more than 24 hours after a pursuit on the Spencer Highway on Monday. He refused to pull over before abandoning his car in the town.

Terrified resident Patricia Bean told ABC she hasn't been able to go home for almost 24 hours.

Residents have been warned to stay indoors. Picture: Nine News

"I've been locked out since 1:30pm [yesterday] - can't go home, [my] little dog's at home, two budgies out in the freezing cold, my son's work clothes on the line and I don't like it," she said.

"I tried to talk [police] into letting me go home and them come home with me and I could lock myself in but they wouldn't."

"Patrols then spotted the wanted man in Daly Street where he allegedly produced a handgun and pointed it at police," a SA Police spokesman said.

"An officer fired a shot at the man who then ran off.

"No police were physically injured."

The wanted man is described as about 160 centimetres tall, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing black pants, a black windcheater with a white motif on the front, and a black cap.

Wallaroo residents in the area near East Terrace and Cornish Terrace have been urged to lock their properties and stay indoors until they get further advice from police.