SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - This wallaby was rescued from a breakwater by locals. (PHOTO CREDIT: Merty Kerter)
News

Adorable! Wallaby saved from river by brave locals

Alison Paterson
6th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A wallaby who got into strife while swimming on Tuesday was rescues bot some kind hearted locals who braved a shark-infested river.

According to Marine Rescue Ballina, some brave young men went to the aid of the animal.

On social media Marine Rescue Ballina posted their praise.

"Thank you to Lenny and Cooper from the Ballina community for their kindness to a local resident this morning," the post said.

"Our base radio crew spotted some action on the breakwater. A wallaby ran into a bit of trouble crossing the river against the tide.

"Using a surfboard, the tiring wallaby was helped by Cooper to get to safety (and) Lenny gave a hand to lift him up onto dry land. After a quick once over, the healthy, but tired, wallaby was released into The Scrub around the base where it had come from.

"Thanks to all involved, especially Cooper and Lenny.

"Keep an eye out for local wildlife and check conditions before making any crossings."

A Marine Rescue Ballina spokeswoman said they had called WIRES while the rescue was underway.

