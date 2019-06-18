Wallaby is on the menu at lunch

TALL ORDER: Former Wallaby Justin Harrison will be the guest speaker at the Old Tie Club lunch at Byron Bay next month.

TALL ORDER: Former Wallaby Justin Harrison will be the guest speaker at the Old Tie Club lunch at Byron Bay next month. Kevin Farmer

FORMER Wallaby Justin Harrison will be the guest speaker at the annual Old Tie Club rugby lunch at Byron Bay next month.

Harrison played 34 games for Australia between 2001 and 2004 where he was part of the Rugby World Cup campaign on home soil.

He also played a combined 98 games of Super Rugby at the ACT Brumbies and NSW Waratahs before finishing his professional career at Bath in England in 2009.

He is still involved with rugby in Australia and took over as general manager of the Classic

Wallabies this year.

The Classic Wallabies travel Australia and overseas to play in tournaments and help raise money at grassroots level.

The Old Tie Club has been supporting junior rugby on the Far North Coast for 20 years and welcome newcomers to the event at the Byron Bay Bowling Club on July 12 from noon.

"It's a good fundraiser for the kids and we can raise anywhere between $7000-$8000,” event organiser Scott Harvey said.

"We pass the money on to (FNC administration officer) Wayne Millane and they distribute it from there.

"It can go towards parents petrol money for representative carnivals or anything they need.”

It will be a big weekend for Harrison who spoke at a similar event organised by the Wollongbar-Alstonville club for its juniors earlier in the year.

The 45-year-old spent time playing for Southern Cross University in Lismore in the early 1990s and will be part of the clubs 50-year anniversary.

"He's a funny bloke and you want someone who will tell it like it is,” Harvey said.

"Justin's life is still very rugby orientated and he'll have plenty of stories to tell.

"We'd usually get between 80-100 no matter who was coming but being Justin I hope we can get some more people in.”

Tickets cost $110 and include membership to the Old Tie Club.

Dress must include a rugby tie with bookings to be made in advance to Scott Harvey on 0412296872.