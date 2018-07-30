Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Wallabies will play the All Blacks in Perth in 2019.
The Wallabies will play the All Blacks in Perth in 2019.
Rugby Union

Date set for Bledisloe Cup clash

30th Jul 2018 1:13 PM

THE Wallabies' first clash with the All Blacks in Perth has been confirmed for Saturday, August 10 next year.

Perth's new 60,000 seat Optus Stadium secured the hosting rights for the 2019 game two years ago and the date has now been confirmed.

It will be the first time the two sides have locked horns in the Western Australia capital and a sellout crowd is expected for the Trans Tasman showdown.

It will be the Wallabies' only Bledisloe Cup match in Australia that year because of the Rugby World Cup.

The Wallabies' ended their seven-match losing streak to the All Blacks with a 23-18 win at Suncorp Stadium in October last year.

However, Australia haven't held the Bledisloe Cup since 2002.

The Wallabies will host the All Blacks on August 18 in a Bledisloe Cup/Rugby Championship clash at ANZ Stadium, Sydney.

Related Items

all blacks bledisloe cup rugby union wallabies

Top Stories

    11th hour bid fails to save historic fig tree

    11th hour bid fails to save historic fig tree

    News Several residents shook the construction fence down and crossed the fence line, after another young child ran under towards the tree.

    Major refurbishments now finished at Lismore fire station

    premium_icon Major refurbishments now finished at Lismore fire station

    News The reopening of the station will improve response time

    • 30th Jul 2018 3:00 PM
    Truckload of chickpeas spill on Bruxner Highway

    Truckload of chickpeas spill on Bruxner Highway

    News A semi-trailer rollover has caused chaos on the road

    • 30th Jul 2018 2:15 PM
    Three-day hazard reduction to burn off 140 hectares

    Three-day hazard reduction to burn off 140 hectares

    News Smoke will be visible for smoe distance

    • 30th Jul 2018 2:25 PM

    Local Partners