Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tom Robertson is set to undergo knee surgery.
Tom Robertson is set to undergo knee surgery.
Rugby Union

Injured Wallabies prop in race for World Cup

10th Oct 2018 5:15 PM

WALLABIES prop Tom Robertson is to undergo knee reconstruction surgery but he's not being ruled out of next year's Rugby World Cup.

Robertson will go under the knife next week after scans in Sydney confirmed he ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament in training before last weekend's Rugby Championship win over Argentina in Salta.

It means he will be racing against time to recuperate and prove his fitness for the World Cup which starts in late September 2019.

With players usually needing six to nine months to return from a knee reconstruction, Robertson could be back in time to take some part in the Rugby Championship which precedes the World Cup.

Related Items

Show More
rugby union tom robertson wallabies world cup

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Three injured in crash on rural road

    BREAKING: Three injured in crash on rural road

    Breaking A WOMAN is believed to have chest injuries as a result of the crash.

    • 10th Oct 2018 4:34 PM
    'Things are set to go crazy': Storm warning issued

    'Things are set to go crazy': Storm warning issued

    Weather We're about to experience the first “serious storms of the season”

    Dominos branch temporarily closed after photos surface

    premium_icon Dominos branch temporarily closed after photos surface

    Business Dominos temporarily closed the store after assessment and audit

    Muscle car dealer denies assaulting 'Sugardaddy.com' bride

    premium_icon Muscle car dealer denies assaulting 'Sugardaddy.com' bride

    Crime Lismore man refused bail despite protests wife was "scammer”

    Local Partners