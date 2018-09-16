Wallabies spat: Officials identify fans

THE two fans involved in last nights altercation against a Wallabies player have been identified.

An Australian Rugby Union spokesman said officials have identified the two spectators who were seen to berate Wallabies player Lukhan Tui after the loss to Argentina at Cbus Stadium at Robina last night.

Lukhan Tui was confronted by angry fans. Picture: supplied

While ARU are investigating the matter, no official charges or bans have been laid.

"Both spectators were detained by the stadium security after the altercation and were not charged or arrested by police," the spokesman said.

"We are currently investigating the incident to decide whether or not any further actions are necessary.

Two fans have been identified. Picture: supplied

"But Rugby Australia has their details on file."

Shortly after the game ended television cameras showed footage of a fan yelling at Tui and a number of other Wallabies players who were still on the ground.

The spectator was encouraged to leave after the spat, when he allegedly pushed over Tui's little sister.

Queensland Police said no fans had been charged.

Lukhan Tui of the Wallabies is tackled during The Rugby Championship match between the Australian Wallabies and Argentina Pumas at Cbus Super Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Wallabies Coach Michael Cheika today labelled the confrontation as "unfortunate".

"I think it is very unfortunate, the combination of all of the factors the game itself and the personal situation of the player, to met in one direction and so be it," he said.

"I don't know about the fan and what he said or anything, I just don't like to see that in the game - It is unfortunate isn't it really."

Cheika said Tui had been under pressure during the week after the sudden death of his stepfather Wednesday.

"He has had a pretty big week in his life and this happens," Cheika said.

"So I don't think whatever happened post match is the thing that is in the front of his mind right now.

"His stepfather has just passed away and I think that is a time where he needs to just be with his family."

Despite the personal tragedy for the 21-year-old, Cheika stood by his decision to let him play.

"No, I am not surprised because I let him play," he said.

"I have been in this situation before in different teams around the world where I have been involved as the coach and as a player and different players have different reactions you know what I mean.

"Barred what happened at the end I wouldn't be saying anything.

"You know, it is just the way it turned out.

"He charged it up as hard as he could and gave it his best.

"Like I said I understand what happened but for that young fella it really isn't in the forefront of his mind right now.

The coach said he will wait on Tui's earlier decision to cut his 2018 campaign short.

"We will see how the week pans out and go from there," he said.

According to the Australian Rugby Union, the turnout numbers were 16,019, up from the 14,281 at the last test on the Gold Coast.