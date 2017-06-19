Wallabies fan goes viral: 'I love you but I'll be blunt'

Michael Hooper of Australia (2nd right) stand with his team mates during the last minutes of their international rugby union test match against Scotland at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Saturday, June 17, 2017.

A DEVASTATED Wallabies fan has become an internet viral sensation after an incredible response to a Facebook rant following the dismal defeat by Scotland.

Jack Quigley posted a long lament on the Wallabies official Facebook page. So well did he capture the dejection of Australian fans, his post was liked more than 27,000 times, and shared more than 2700 times.

Quigley described himself as a "29 years old, rugby player/coach/referee in the Far North Coast rugby competition.

"I'm a pleb. I'm a nobody. My opinion on rugby counts for the square root of f-all in the grand scheme of things.

"But I've got one thing. Passion. Passion for the game of rugby. And for the Wallabies. And you can't deny me that. Despite your best efforts.

"I love you, but I'll be blunt. The Wallabies are a disgrace. "

Quigley said he dreaded going to work this week.

"You hurt me. I have to go to work tomorrow. I'm not going to turn this into one of those "they earn so much money they should do better" rants, because I know that our playing stocks are limited. Severely.

"But I have to go to work tomorrow, and I have to do with this sick feeling in my stomach that stems from the utter disappointment that is my national rugby team.

"When I was a kid - hell, even now, I would've given my left nut just to pull on a Wallabies jumper, but when I see you guys run out, I feel like you don't care. I KNOW you don't care, because it shows. And don't tell me I'm wrong. Don't say that you DO care, because my response is that you don't care ENOUGH! CLEARLY!"

Quigley said he would be happy to drive from Lismore to Brisbane to address the players "for 15 minutes. That's all I'll need. Then I'll turn around and drive home again. Because I feel like you've lost touch with the common man."

So far, there has been no official response to his offer.