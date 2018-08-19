Bledisloe ratings: At least we won the mullet competition

Michael Hooper showed the way yet again for the Wallabies. Picture: Brett Costello.

Michael Hooper showed the way yet again for the Wallabies. Picture: Brett Costello.

PLENTY of middling performances and no real stand-out as the Wallabies tumbled to a 38-13 defeat to the All Blacks at ANZ Stadium on Saturday night.

Here are the player ratings.

Israel Folau limped off late with an ankle injury. Picture: Getty.

Israel Folau - 6.5

Concerning exit with rolled left ankle just after the hour mark. Busy as a ball-carrier early and excellent ball-and-all tackle to halt one threatening Beauden Barrett break.

Dane Haylett-Petty - 5

Will curse spilling a pass off an untidy move called from a scrum because Beauden Barrett toed the ball through three times for a dream-killing 19-6 lead. Replaced shortly after. No other chance in attack.

Reece Hodge - 6

Looked comfortable enough in his first start as a Test outside centre. Made one break but the Wallabies turned over way too much ball to create more chances for him.

Kurtley Beale - 6

Won the trans-Tasman mullet competition against All Black Liam Squire. Few holes in the All Blacks defence although he darted and linked and tried non-stop.

Marika Koroibete - 5.5

Wonderful acrobatic move to prevent a Kiwi kick from finding touch. Hustled as ever but being stripped of the ball when attacking by Waisake Naholo was a killer because four passes and 80m later it was a classic Kiwi try.

Bernard Foley didn’t get much chance to shine. Picture: AAP.

Bernard Foley - 6

The atrocious scrum and lineout of the Wallabies gave him no structured ball to pull a set play or backline move. General kicking was fine. Threw final pass for Maddocks try.

Will Genia - 6

Accurate pass as always and rescued one dangerous situation with an intercept but never really sniped with so few forward platforms set in front of him.

David Pocock - 6.5

Excellent first half from the No.8 with 13 tackles, a clean break and a pilfer but the teamâ€™s dire second half meant no one shone in the second 40 minutes.

Michael Hooper. - 7

Busy as ever from the flanker after his long lay-off. His tackle pressure for a first half turnover led to three points. Backed up the few half-breaks superbly and his intercept triggered the solitary Jack Maddocks try.

Lukhan Tui - 6.5

Mixed bag. Made some of the Wallabies best ball-carries and a lovely offload that nearly put Maddocks away but a spilt pass and a poor missed tackle on Ben Smith when the All Blacks scored late in the first half.

Adam Coleman had a night to forget. Picture: AAP.

Adam Coleman - 5

Two strong gallops to open the second half and a big tackle on Barrett were his best efforts but as lineout general he must take responsibility for the disaster there with seven lost.

Izack Rodda - 5.5

Stole two early lineouts and high workrate in the tight. Less obvious as the Test unfolded.

Sekope Kepu - 5.5

Penalised for two scrum collapses. Urgent in defence and his bloodied cheek showed how willing the prop was.

Tatafu Polota-Nau - 5.5

Two early missed connections from the hooker but his pilfer and 15m run late in the first half was a highlight. Composed.

Tom Robertson - 5.5

Kept on trucking. made low tackles and saved a dangerous situation but part of an unreliable scrum.

Reserves:

Tolu Latu - 5

The reserve hooker was part of five bungled lineouts with the Kiwis contesting so well. Backed up a big break in the second half but his desperate fling pass went forward.

Allan Alaalatoa.

Not really sighted as reserve prop. The Test was lost by ragged play elsewhere.

Jermaine Ainsley

Buckled by All Blacks prop Joe Moody in his first Test scrum.

Rob Simmons

Late cameo at lock and the lineout had already self-destructed when he ran on.

Pete Samu

Little chance to impress in the retreat of the closing stages.

Nick Phipps

Only a few minutes at the death.

Matt Toomua

Back in the fold as a Wallaby to get a taste or more to come.

Jack Maddocks - 6.5

Try on Test debut from the wing. Looked comfortable and a rattling hit from Kieran Read welcomed him to the stage.