Wall on the ball at Red Devils in NRRRL

LEAGUE COMMUTER: Brendan Wall takes the ball up for Byron Bay in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League. Wall is making the trip from Brisbane each week to play for the Red Devils. Christine Butcher

AN early-season SOS from his brother-in-law Darryl Butcher helped Byron Bay land talented second-rower Brendan Wall in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The Red Devils looked set for big things this year before injuries and player unavailability hit them in the first few rounds.

It opened the door for 27-year-old Wall to join Butcher for the first time since the pair last played together at Marist Brothers in 2014.

Byron Bay has a real Rams feel to it this season with former teammates Mitchell Krause and Shannon Love also at the club.

Butcher is in doubt for tomorrow with an ankle injury but Wall will be part of the trio that returns to Crozier Field in Lismore for the first time to take on Brothers.

He is working as a primary school teacher in Brisbane and jumped at the chance to play NRRRL again.

"I got the call from Butch and it was a good opportunity to play with him and a couple of good mates again,” Wall said.

"Darryl is one of the most passionate guys I know and there is not much I wouldn't do for him.

"I was keen to play and once there were a few injuries it opened up a spot for me, and I couldn't be more ready for this one.”

Wall was a dominant player in his previous stint in the NRRRL and looked destined to play at a higher level after leaving at the end of 2014.

He was selected for a debut with Souths Logan in the Queensland Cup before a season-ending knee injury in Brisbane first grade prevented him from playing a game.

Shoulder injuries followed, which kept him sidelined for two years, before playing his first game back in the NRRRL in April.

"Looking back, I played some of my best footy at Brothers and there is probably a bit of expectation there and people wondering what I'll deliver,” Wall said.

"The biggest aspect was the mental side of things and getting back out there after not having played for so long.

"I almost went back there (Brothers) last season and had a clearance sorted but it was just going to be too much of a commitment to travel.

"(Coach) Michael Woods spoke to me about staying when he came back but I'd never had anything to do with him before that.

"Byron Bay has been a bit more flexible with me living away and it's made it easier for me to get back into it.

"We're really focused on finishing the season well and showing we can match it with the better teams.”

Kick-off is 2.15pm.

In other games:

Mullumbimby takes on Ballina at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby.

Casino Cougars host Murwillumbah at Queen Elizabeth Park.

Tweed Coast plays Northern United at Les Burger Field, Cabarita.

Competition leaders Cudgen should be too strong for Lower Clarence at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

Kyogle host Evans Head at New Park tonight. Kick-off is expected to be about 5pm.

NRRRL LADDER

Cudgen 19

Tweed Coast 19

Mullumbimby 19

Murwillumbah 16

Ballina 14

Casino 12

Marist Brothers 11

Byron Bay 6

Lower Clarence 6

Kyogle 4

Northern United 0