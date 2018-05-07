Walking towards a cure for cancer at Ballina Relay for Life

Ballina Relay for Life raises money and awareness for The Cancer Council's support and research programs.

Ballina Relay for Life raises money and awareness for The Cancer Council's support and research programs. Jasmine Burke

SCORES of determined walkers marched through the night on Saturday, towards a cancer free world for future generations.

Undoubtedly determined was Chris Woods, who had planned to walk all 18 hours in tribute to her recently passed husband, John Woods.

Mr Woods had been battling cancer for 24 years, and was the acting President of Ballina Relay for Life which raises money and awareness for The Cancer Council's support and research programs.

Mrs Woods was wearing a heart locket with John's ashes in it.

"He's actually walking with me,” she said.

Last year Chris shaved her head.

"This year I just wanted to walk, so if I can walk for the 18 hours I'm going to give it a good go.

"This was John's baby and he was really looking to this.”

Walkers began the relay at the Alstonville Showground at 3pm on Saturday and continued through till 8am yesterday. Candles were lit in honour of those lost to cancer, survivors walked with their carers, faces were painted and heads shaved, all to generate money for research.

Committee member Suanne Richards, said: "(The event) is important because it celebrates our cancer survivors, it remembers those we've lost and it helps everyone whose left behind to fight back against cancer.”

By midnight on Saturday, approximately 33 teams - 335 participants, had raised almost $37,000 of the $50,000 goal.

At current rates, it is expected one in two Australian men and women will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85.